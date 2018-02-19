St. Baldrick's works to fight childhood cancer, one shaved head at a time

More than 200 people shaved their heads in solidarity with children who have cancer at the St. Baldrick's "Shave to Raise" event. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Hundreds of people are expected to shave their heads this weekend, all for a good cause.

The nonprofit St. Baldrick's Foundation is asking people in the community to come out and have their heads shaved in return for pledges of financial support for childhood cancer research.

More than 200 people will be shaving their heads in solidarity with children who have cancer.

This is the 15th Annual Hampton Roads St. Baldrick's event. Last year's event raised more than $155,000.

This year's event will be Saturday, February 24 at Westin Virginia Beach Town Center Hotel, located at 4535 Commerce Street. Head shavings will begin at 9 a.m. and they're hoping to reach their goal of $175,000.

Cancer survivor and 13News Now Meteorologist Crystal Harper is hoping she can reach her goal of raising $10,000, so she too can shave her head!

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is dedicated to raising money to fund research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

