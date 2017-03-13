St. Baldrick's works to fight childhood cancer

Man shaves head in support of childhood cancer research. (Photo: Hampton Roads St. Baldrick's Foundation)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- It's almost time for the annual St. Baldrick's "Shave to Raise" event, where participants shave their heads to raise money for Childhood Cancer Research.

The nonprofit St. Baldrick's Foundation is asking people in the community to come out and have their heads shaved in return for pledges of financial support from friends and family.

This is the 14th Annual Hampton Roads St. Baldrick's event . Last year's event hosted over 160 shavees and raised $158,368.

This year's event will take place Saturday, March 25, at Westin Virginia Beach Town Center Hotel, located at 4535 Commerce Street. Head shavings will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Great Clips is donating their stylists' time to shave heads.

Be the Match will also be joining the event and doing a marrow donor drive.

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is dedicated to raising money to fund research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy lives.

