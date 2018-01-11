Suffolk Public Library accepts reading challenge from billionaire Mark Cuban

Adorable little child, boy, sitting reading books (Photo: tatyana_tomsickova, This content is subject to copyright.)

SUFFOLK - SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Public Library has presenting the community with a challenge: read 3,000 books in January.

Its got people of all ages re-energized about reading.

From Star Wars, to knitting, to Uncle Bubba's Savanna Seafood, it doesn't matter what the book, as long as you read every page. Suffolk Public Library is participating in Mark Cuban's Inaugural Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge.

"Suffolk Public Library is one of four libraries in Virginia and almost 100 nation wide and a couple globally that are participating in the challenge,” said Angie Sumner with Suffolk Public Library.

If the libraries combine to read at least one million minutes and 50,000 books in the month of January, the billionaire investor and Shark Tank personality, will donate $25,000 dollars to First Book.

"[First Book] is a non-profit organization that donates books and other educational resources to kids in need,” said Sumner.

The libraries that read the most overall books will also receive an additional $10,000 dollars for their own community programs. The library says they are off to a good start, already surpassing 1,000 books.

"While we've been held up in the cold when it's been snowy and windy they've been getting a jump start on this reading challenge," said Sumner.

Each book must be officially logged by the reader in the library database.

"We want to keep reading, we want to read as many as we can," said 2nd grader Elenaor Wallace-Bordeur.

Elenaor has always enjoyed the library, now she's trying to get the rest of the family on the same page.

"She's entering books for all of us, she's really taking that on as the lead in our family, making sure we're all in the challenge,” said mother Rachael Wallace-Brodeur.

Darlene Symborski said any incentive to get her kids away from the TV and video games is greatly appreciated.

"They found some books they recently liked so this will encourage them to read even more," said Symbroski.

Her son and daughter are racing from cover to cover.

"It's going to be cool seeing how many books I can read in just a month, because I want to help the community earn money, Suffolk is awesome and I think Suffolk is going to win," said 5th grader Caitlyn Symborski.

