VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach woman is asking for your help sending supplies to an all-girl's school in Houston.

On Facebook, Ashley Hobbs said her friend and Bayside High School graduate is now the principal at Houston's KIPP Voyage Academy.

She said the girls need school supplies, clothing and personal hygiene items, including diapers. Although the school teaches 5th to 8th grade, many of the girls have younger siblings.

To learn how to donate supplies visit the KIPP: Houston Public Schools website.

