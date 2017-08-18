WATCH LIVE: 13News Now Pet Rescue Camera!

13News Now, alongside local, area pet shelters, has launched a live pet camera for your viewing pleasure! (Photo: 13News Now)

Tap here to watch the live video if you are viewing this article on the 13News Now app.

13News Now, alongside local pet shelters, has launched a live pet camera for your viewing pleasure!

Every Monday and Friday afternoon, this live camera will show available, adoptable animals looking for their fur-ever homes.

This week, we've teamed up with GO Rescue Pet Adoption Center located in Virginia Beach.

You'll also see names and descriptions of dogs listed here that are being shown on camera, if you're interested in adopting.

For more information on adopting or to donate, please contact GO Rescue Pet Adoption Center at 757-432-9222.

Check out past pet cameras below:

© 2017 WVEC-TV