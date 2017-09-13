Worship Center hosting 2nd community health fair in Va. Beach

Tabernacle Worship Center at Pleasant Grove (Photo: Tabernacle Worship Center at Pleasant Grove Facebook)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Tabernacle Worship Center at Pleasant Grove is hosting their 2nd annual community health fair.

On Saturday, September 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the community will have access to Chesapeake Mobile Mammogram Van, EVMS diabetes testing, flu shots and Lifestyle Center of Chesapeake for diagnostics screening.

A balloon release will also take place for cancer champions.

Reverend Joyce Scott, the pastor of Tabernacle Worship Center at Pleasant Grove and two-time breast caner survivor, talked with 13News Now about the event and her story.

