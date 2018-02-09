WVEC
York County honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

York County named a building in honor of the civil rights legend

Staff , WVEC 4:44 PM. EST February 09, 2018

LACKEY,  Va. (WVEC) -- There is a new tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

York County named a building in honor of the civil rights legend on Friday.

The community building in the  Charles Brown Park in Lackey now bears King's name.

At Friday's ceremony, civil rights activists -- including Doctor King's niece -- spoke about the significance of the event.

The celebration was scheduled to coincide with Black History Month.

