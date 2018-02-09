York County honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

LACKEY, Va. (WVEC) -- There is a new tribute to the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.
York County named a building in honor of the civil rights legend on Friday.
The community building in the Charles Brown Park in Lackey now bears King's name.
At Friday's ceremony, civil rights activists -- including Doctor King's niece -- spoke about the significance of the event.
The celebration was scheduled to coincide with Black History Month.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
