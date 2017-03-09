Gun packaged, left in mailbox for Portsmouth Police Department

(Photo: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said Thursday that someone recently packaged a gun and left it in a mailbox addressed to the Portsmouth Police Department. The gun may have been used in a murder.

Detective Misty Holley said a mail carrier found the package in the mailbox and contacted the department.

When officers opened the package, they found the gun which a concerned citizen wrapped. That person indicated the gun might have been used to kill someone.

Holley said the department thanked the anonymous concerned citizen for attempting to get potential evidence to investigators.

Chief Tonya Chapman took the opportunity to remind people that mailing items that may have been used in a crime, especially weapons, is not safe. She encouraged anyone who finds evidence to use safer alternatives.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of every citizen in the City of Portsmouth. By reminding citizens of the partnership we have with the Portsmouth Crime Line to receive anonymous tips, we are hoping to generate a response to action within the community," Chapman said. "We need our citizens to continue to assist us with information on crimes without the fear of reprisal and this can be accomplished through the Crime Line. We want everyone to know that contacting the Portsmouth Crime Line is one way to get us information while remaining 100% anonymous, and you can earn a cash reward of up to $1000 if your information leads to an arrest."

Chapman will be rolling out her new initiative "1-G-4-PEACE" within the next few days The initiative will be geared towards anonymously alerting police to gun-related crimes throughout Portsmouth.

