Confederate flag flies high near Chesapeake toll plaza

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A Confederate flag is flying high near the Chesapeake Expressway toll plaza and it's getting a lot of attention. It’s on private property near the Virginia and North Carolina border line.



13News Now spoke to Stephen Etzell who lives on the property. He said the property belongs to his brother-in-law and he’s the one who coordinated putting up the flag.



"My brother-in-law he lives up in the Richmond area and he's a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans and apparently the Virginia Flaggers contacted him to put a flag out there,” said Etzell.

The flag waves high in the air and is hard to miss. Marrisa Styron said seeing it in the area is common.



“It’s common down here you’re out in the country, back roads and everyone has one up,” Styron.



Jamel Harvey said he’s seen the flags flying before along I-95 in Northern Virginia and other areas throughout the State. He said



“I’m from the Fredericksburg area I understand why they have it because they are trying to preserve history and we do need to learn about it. But at the same time I feel like its hateful,” said Harvey.



Etzell said he's overwhelmed by all the attention the flag has gotten flying outside his home.



"It wasn't my decision to make. I’m kind of neutral towards it obviously he can do whatever he wants on his property back there. I knew it would cause me a lot of grief"

