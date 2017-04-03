Congregation of demolished church hands out gift cards to affected families

(Photo: 13News Now Viewer)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WVEC) -- Three days after an EF-2 tornado ripped through Rachael Small’s Virginia Beach home, she’s left without any idea how much money she’ll have to dish out for damage.

"I mean, even right now talking to you...I'm not sure," said Small.



The twister busted out windows and tossed debris from surrounding homes into Small’s living room.

"Next thing you know, our ears were popping, glass was everywhere, house shook, pretty terrifying," Small explained.

Little did she know, a blessing was coming her way from an unexpected group of people.

On Monday, the congregation of Real Life Christian Church handed out gift cards to those in need in Virginia Beach.

The church’s building was also demolished by the same tornado that hit Small's home. She received a $50 gift card from the group.

"That actually was the first time I cried,” said Small. “Pretty impressive to see other people who experienced this disaster still reaching out trying to help people. God bless them, they just lost their whole entire church.”

“That’s nothing compared to the people who lost their houses,” said a Real Life Church member. “And so we really want to be a blessing to this community.”

The Virginia Beach Fire Department reported about three dozen homes were condemned across the city.

Church members said they took out money for about $5000 worth of gift cards from a set aside fund.

"I told them, we're not ones to ask for help,” said Small. “But it's just amazing."

© 2017 WVEC-TV