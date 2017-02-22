Congressman Scott Taylor hosts third town hall meeting

State Delegate Scott Taylor (Photo: scotttaylorva.com)

MELFA, Va (WVEC) - Congressman Scott Taylor held his last town hall meeting Wednesday night at Eastern Shore Community College.

It started out with many upset people because someone opened the doors to the earlier than expected. They were supposed to open at six, but opened earlier due to the rain.

96-year-old Betty Barrett was one of over a hundred people who were forced to leave. She and her daughter, June McDaniels drove from Virginia Beach to hear what Taylor had to say about what's going on with Russia.

On Monday, they attended the event at Kempsville High School, but also didn't get in due to the fire code

"I wouldn't have come if I wasn't scared about the future for myself, my children, my grandchildren and my great grandchildren," explained Barrett.

All three meetings over the past three days covered a wide range of topics including immigration, the affordable care act and about environmental issues. A 10-year-old girl was the first person to ask a question at the third meeting.

She said, "I believe in honesty and I want know why our president is not."

Taylor told the fourth grader he also believes in honestly and believes in holding people responsible. As for his answer about President Trump, he said, "I can't answer anyone else's on why they wouldn't honest."

After the last meeting Taylor said he was happy with the turnout at all three town hall events. He says the main thing he's going to continue pushing for is a the affordable care act.

"The biggest issue for people concerned about it being repealed or don't support it being repealed is the preexisting conditions because everyone's family has someone with preexisting conditions," explained Taylor.

Taylor also said he plans to continue the town hall meetings. He will make it a top priority in his schedule.

Taylor said some will be in person while others will be streamed through his Facebook page.

