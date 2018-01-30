Cooper seeks fast movement following elections board ruling

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Gov. Roy Cooper wants the legal wheels to spin faster after a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling threw out laws addressing membership of a combined state elections and ethics board.



Cooper's attorneys asked justices Tuesday to speed up the process by which last Friday's split decision favoring Cooper otherwise reaches a three-judge panel Feb. 15. That panel is to enter an order based on the Supreme Court ruling.



The governor's lawyers say quicker resolution is needed because candidate filing begins Feb. 12 and there's currently no board in place, so formalizing the ruling could help create one sooner.



The lower-court judges could say something about what if any part of the elections and ethics law can remain intact. The General Assembly likely would approve changes in light of the rulings.

© 2018 Associated Press