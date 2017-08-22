Couple wanted for questioning in suspicious disappearance of elderly man

Sean Damion Castorina and Penny Michelle Dawson (Photo: Virginia State Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- State police are searching for two people possibly connected to a suspicious disappearance of an elderly North Carolina man.

Police are looking for Sean Castorina and Penny Dawson. Both are wanted for questioning in the suspicious disappearance of an elderly man.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office found the missing man's car on Laurel Road Monday night.

Castorina has family in Norfolk and he was last believed to be in Virginia.

Less than 24 hours later a shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Laurel Road. Nearby residents were told to stay inside while they searched the area.

Police are looking for a person of interest in the shooting, they say the suspect is driving a white 2002 Dodge Dakota with a blue tailgate and North Carolina tag DHN-5418.

If you see this suspect, call 911.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

