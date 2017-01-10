Cow stuck on a frozen pond in Polk County (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

MONMOUTH, Ore. – With subfreezing temperatures throughout much of Oregon this week, we’ve seen people walking on frozen ponds and lakes.

But a cow? That’s a first.

On Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a cow stuck in a pond. When deputies arrived, they saw a cow was stuck after it had apparently walked onto the frozen pond, fell, and couldn’t get up.

But the next question was how to get the cow safely off the ice?

Fortunately for deputies, the cow’s owner had an answer. Monmouth police helped deputies find the owner, who showed up with a lasso. The owner used the lasso to pull the cow off the ice.

After a couple minutes, the cow was able to gain its footing and walk back to the barn.

Watch the video above to see the rescue.