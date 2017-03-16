WVEC
Close

Crews battle apartment fire in Newport News, two people taken to hospital

Staff , WVEC 4:10 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews battled a apartment fire that sent two people to the hospital, Thursday.

The fire happened in the 500 block of Bellwood Rd. just before 2:30 p.m. 

When officials arrived they saw smoke from the front door. 

The fire was brought under control by 2:35 p.m. 

The fire was found to be caused by unattended cooking. The residents of the apartment were outside when crews arrived, but two of them requested to be taken to a local area hospital, for non-life threatening injuries.

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories