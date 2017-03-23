Crews battle business fire in Hampton

Fire truck. (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews battled a business fire, Thursday evening.

The fire happened in the 100 block of West Mercury Blvd. at 6 p.m.

When fire fighters arrived, they found smoke and flames in the attic of the business.

The fire was extinguished in 15 minutes. The business sustained smoke and fire damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

No one was injured have been reported.

