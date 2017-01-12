Crews battle house fire in Chesapeake

(Photo: Chesapeake Fire Dept.)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Fire crews were called to a house fire, Thursday afternoon.

The fire occurred in the 4400 block of Anchor Bend Ct.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 2:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived less than 10 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and there appears to be no injuries.

Crews are currently on scene attempting to bring the fire under control.

