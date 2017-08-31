Crews battle house fire in section of Chesapeake with no municipal water system

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews battled a fire at a home on Raven Road Thursday evening.
The fire broke out just before 8 p.m.
When crews arrived they found flames and smoke coming from the home.
Additional engines brought water to scene since the home was located in a part of the city that does not have a municipal water system.
The fire was brought under control just after 9 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
