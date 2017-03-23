WVEC
Crews battle mobile home fire in York Co.

Staff , WVEC 7:46 PM. EDT March 23, 2017

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews battled a mobile home fire, Thursday evening. 

The fire happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Wolftrap Rd. 

When fire fighters arrived, they found smoke coming a mobile home. The residents of the home were already outside when crews arrive. One person was suffering from smoke exposure and was treated by the medic crew. 

Crews found a fire in one room, and quickly put out. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

