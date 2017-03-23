Crews battle mobile home fire in York Co.

(Photo: York Co. Fire and Life Safety)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews battled a mobile home fire, Thursday evening.

The fire happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Wolftrap Rd.

When fire fighters arrived, they found smoke coming a mobile home. The residents of the home were already outside when crews arrive. One person was suffering from smoke exposure and was treated by the medic crew.

Crews found a fire in one room, and quickly put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

