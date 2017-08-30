Crews prepare for the American Music Festival

Crews prep for the American Music Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - Crews are building a massive stage at the oceanfront.

It's for the annual American Music Festival. Some of this years performers include 311, Rebelution, and 3 Doors Down.

Stage workers were expected to start construction on the stage, audio and light build-up Tuesday morning, but the storm impacted their schedule.

"The weather sometimes throws us a curveball," explained Director of Marketing for Beach Events, Mike Hilton.

Hilton said crews started Wednesday morning and are expecting to be finished by Thursday afternoon.

"We have a mobile stage coming out this year so they are laying all the roadway for that on the beach that comes out and it will get unfolded and put up. All the side pieces will come out too," explained



The hardest part of building, is working on the sand. Concert goer James Crain said that is one of the reasons he comes to the yearly event.

"You got your beer tents, your food and all of that stuff out here and it's always a good time," he said.

The first concert starts Friday night.

Doors open at 5. For more information on tickets, click here.

