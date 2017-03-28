Crews revive two dogs found not breathing after Gloucester house fire

(Photo: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- Two dogs have made full recoveries after being rescued from a house fire last week.

On March 20, neighbors called emergency crews about a nearby fire in the 6800 block of Ashley St.

Gloucester Deputies Tim Knight and Kevin Shiflett arrived on scene shortly after neighbors called 911. They immediately noticed heavy smoke coming from the home.

A neighbor told deputies that they knew the homeowners had two dogs that were most likely inside the house.

Deputies attempted to get to the dogs, which they could hear through an open window. Unable to reach the animals, they had to wait for fire fighters to arrive on scene.

Crews arrived quickly and immediately entered the home. Shortly after crews emerged with the two dogs. They gave the animals over to rescue crews.

The dogs were not breathing, and their throats were filled with soot.

Abingdon Rescue and GCSO actively worked to revive the dogs for about 20 minutes. It began to seem like a hopeless cause, when both dogs regained consciousness.

The homeowners arrived and took the animals to an emergency veterinarian hospital. Both dogs made a full recovery a week later.

Official have not said what caused the fire.

