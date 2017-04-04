Residents allowed back into homes following hazmat incident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Emergency crews were on scene of a hazmat incident in the Lakeside neighborhood, Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived on scene in the 200 block of Bosley Ave. after receiving a call just after 7:15 p.m. The caller said there was a potentially hazardous chemical in the backyard of a home.

When Police and Fire & Rescue crews arrived they decided to evacuate the homes nearby, including homes in the 200 and 300 blocks of Bosley, and several homes in the 700 block of Maryland Ave.

With the assistance of the State Police Hazmat Team, the chemicals that were found were determined to be safe and legal.

Residents of the previously evacuated homes were let back inside just before 10 p.m.

