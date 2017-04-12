Crews work to put out huge fire at scrap yard in Carrollton

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon as a fire burned at a metal scrap yard in Carrollton.

Isle of Wight County spokesman told 13News Now the fire was at Carrollton Metals, located at 22097 Brewers Neck Blvd.

Robertson said at firefighters from Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Suffolk Fire & Rescue were trying to put out the flames.

Robertson added that no homes were in danger, but there was concern because the fire was burning near a county water tower.

The incident also caused major issues for drivers in the area.

