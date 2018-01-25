1 dead in motel attack, Virginia man charged with murder

Jail corridor and cells (Photo: allanswart)

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been charged with murder in connection to an attack on a motel owner and two women.



The Roanoke Times reports 26-year-old Timothy Mwandi Church is being held without bond.



A Roanoke police department statement says officers arrived at the Starlite Motel Tuesday and found owner 60-year-old Ishvarlal Kuvarji Patel on the floor. They also saw a man holding a baseball bat and standing over two visibly injured women.



Police say Church had run from the scene before being arrested.



Patel was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.



One woman was still hospitalized as of Wednesday. The other woman has been released.



Police spokesman Scott Leamon says detectives are still investigating if Church knew the victims.



