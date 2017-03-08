$10,000 reward offered for information on Smithfield bank robbery

(Photo: Smithfield Police Department)

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WVEC) -- Smithfield Police Department is investigating an armed bank robbery that happened on February 24.

Police say a man walked into Farmers Bank on Church Street just after 10:30 a.m., took out a gun and demanded money from the tellers.

The suspect then left the bank in a red Jeep Cherokee.

A reward of $10,000 is offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone that has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Smithfield Police Department at 757-357-3247.

