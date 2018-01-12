12-year-old taken to hospital after being shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 12-year-old was shot in Newport News Friday night.

Police received a call around 9:30 p.m. at the Aqueduct Apartments in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive in reference to gunshots heard. It was later upgraded to a shooting.

Once officials were on the scene, they found the girl outside suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by medics. She is expected to be okay.

Police are still at the location investigating. No further information has been released at this time.

The is a developing story, stick with 13News Now for updates.

