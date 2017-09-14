13-year-old cold case, solved in Isle of Wight County

(Photo: Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office)

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- A 13-year old cold case has been solved Wednesday, and a man has been arrested.

In June of 2004, the body of Johnnie Tynes Sr. was found dead in his trailer on Tyler's Beach Road in the Rushmore area of Isle of Wight County.

Tynes' death was rules as a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the head. The case remained unsolved until Wednesday.

Johnnie Tynes’ son, 44-year-old Trabion Tynes, was arrested for this 2004 murder. Trabion was original charged with this same crime in 2005 but the Commonwealth’s Attorney later dropped all charges against Tynes.

Investigators began to reinvestigate this 13-year-old cold case during the summer of 2017. As a result of the investigation additional information was developed that led investigators to take this case before an Isle of Wight County Grand Jury.

On Wednesday, September 13, deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office took Trabion Tynes into custody at his home on Artis Lane in Surry County.

Trabion Tynes was served one indictment for Murder and transported to Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk on a no bond status.



