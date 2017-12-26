17-year-old arrested after assaulting Hampton officer

(Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with an assault of a Hampton officer on December 22.

Around 4:24 p.m., an officer was on a routine patrol investigating a possible vehicle vandalism complaint in the area of Kecoughtan Road and Regent Street.

The person who made the complaint pointed out the two involved suspects to the officer. Once the officer attempted to speak to the suspects, one of the suspects charged the officer and began assaulting her.

The 17-year-old punched the officer, took her to the ground and began banging her head against the ground. The officer was able to gain control of the suspect as backup arrived.

The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

The 17-year-old has been charged with one count of Felonious Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

No further information was released.

