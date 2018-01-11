WVEC
Close

17-year-old shot in the arm in Newport News

Staff , WVEC 10:00 PM. EST January 11, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 17-year-old was shot in the arm Thursday night in Newport News.

According to police, around 9:20 p.m. officials were dispatched to the 600 block of Harpersville Road in reference to gunshots heard. Shortly after, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

The victims injures are said to be non-life threatening.

No further information has been released. 

© 2018 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories