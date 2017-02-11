1st Advantage Federal Credit Union robbed in Newport News

Surveillance photo shows suspect accused of robbing the 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union located at 12490 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News on Feb. 11, 2017. (Photo: Newport News Police Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a 1st Advantage Federal Credit Union was robbed Saturday morning in Newport News.

Officers responded to the credit union located at 12490 Warwick Boulevard around 9:15 a.m. and spoke with employees who stated that, shortly after the business opened, a suspect armed with a handgun entered and demanded money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5'7" and having a medium build. He was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing, an orange knit cap and a bright green traffic vest.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

