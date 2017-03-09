Firearms confiscated from a gun ring that went from Virginia to New York City. (Photo: WRIC ABC Richmond)

NEW YORK (AP/WVEC) - Prosecutors say a New York undercover officer bought 217 guns and assault rifles and dismantled a trafficking ring that operated out of Virginia.

Traffickers were heard on wiretaps brazenly bragging about their ability buy guns for resale. Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Wednesday said 24 people were arrested, mostly in Virginia.

There are 627 counts in the indictment in what police call "Operation Tidal Wave." Investigators say some of the guns were purchased legally in Virginia, including in Hampton Roads. The weapons were then brought to Brooklyn, New York two to 12 at a time. The suspects sometimes even traveled on the bus with the weapons.

“There’s no limit to how many guns I can go buy from the store,” suspect Antwan Walker is heard saying on a police wiretap. “I can go get 20 guns from the store tomorrow. I can do that Monday through Friday. … They might start looking at me, but in Virginia, our laws are so little, I can give guns away.”

Law enforcement caught the alleged traffickers on wire tap during the eight month investigation.

Of the 24 people arrested, three are from Newport News and Hampton. One suspect was from Brooklyn, and another from the District of Columbia.

They used code words like "chopper" and "joint" to peddle the weapons. Ammunition was "food."

Most illegal guns in New York come from southern states with lax laws. Gonzalez said that must be changed.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring agreed. "This is ridiculous. Virginia’s gun laws are so lax we now have gun runners on police tapes bragging about how many guns they can buy," Herring said in a statement. "It’s way past time for universal background checks and a reinstatement of Virginia’s 'one handgun per month' law."

Arrested are:

Dajon Yearty, 25, of Newport News, Virginia

Dwayne Lamont Rawlings, 30, also known as “Ding Dong,” of Hampton, Virginia

Jacquan Spencer, 22, also known as “Madcat,” of Hampton, Virginia

Damian King, 27, also known as “Havoc,” of Bristow, Virginia

Levar Shelborne, 29, also known as “Wavy Boy,” of Richmond, Virginia

Antwan Walker, 21, also known as “Twan,” of Highland Springs, Virginia

Tevin Richardson, 25, also known as “Stay-lo,” of Washington, D.C.

Kenneth Threatts, 21, also known as “Trey,” of North Chesterfield, Virginia

Renardo Maye, 20, also known as “Nardo,” of Richmond, Virginia

Aaron Horowitz, 24, also known as “Gringo,” of Richmond, Virginia

Aaron Perry, 22, of Brooklyn, New York

Cameron Fobbs, 20, also known as “Bam” or “Bambino,” of Richmond, Virginia

Clifford Perryman, 28, also known as “Nino,” of Richmond, Virginia

Neftali Ramirez, 25, also known as “Doe Flacko,” of Woodbridge, Virginia

Euneece Robinson, 28, of Richmond, Virginia

Aaron Seabrook, 22, of Richmond, Virginia

Corey Russell, 20, of Richmond, Virginia

Naquan Trapp, 20, of Richmond, Virginia

Chauncey Walker, 20, of Richmond, Virginia

Walter Alston, 29, also known as “380,” of Richmond, Virginia

Malyk Hawthorne, 21, also known as “Wink,” of Richmond, Virginia

Michael Vordjorbe, 21, also known as “Stacks,” of Richmond, Virginia

Antoine Smyre, 28, also known as “Fats Pomc,” of Richmond, Virginia

Donald Houston, 27, also known as “Doozie,” of Richmond, Virginia

