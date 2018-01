A 7-Eleven store logo is visible outside a 7-Eleven store May 9, 2003, in Des Plaines, Illinois. (Photo: Tim Boyle, Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth Police investigate a 7-Eleven robbery late Friday night.

Officials tweeted that the convenience store located at 4001 Greenwood Drive was robbed at 11:10 p.m.

A suspect has a handgun and demanded money.

No one inside the business was injured.

No further information has been released at this time. Stick with 13News Now for updates.

© 2018 WVEC-TV