70 people arrested in Cartersville drug bust

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Police in Cartersville arrested 70 people in conjunction with a drug investigation early Sunday morning.
Officers were responding to a shots fired call on Cain Drive at 2:18 a.m., Sunday, when they discovered evidence leading to the drug investigation and arrests.
According to Cartersville Police Lt. M.E. Betttikofer, the police investigation is presently ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available.
