8 arrested, 1 at large in massive Gloucester drug bust

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- More than half a dozen people are facing charges following a 5-month investigation into the distribution of prescription drugs.
Gloucester County Sheriff's Office and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force worked together on the investigation. Eight people were arrested as a result, while one person remains at large.
Arrested were:
- Rebecca Ann Belvin, 53
- Belinda Kratzer, 45
- Diamond Elizabeth Kratzer, 26
- Edla Marie Smith, AKA "Goat", 59
- James West, 33
- Peggy Sue West, 55
- Tony Curtis West, 30
- Martha Magalene Wilson, 49
Investigators say Elizabeth Ann Smith, 30, remains on the run.
