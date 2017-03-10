WVEC
8 arrested, 1 at large in massive Gloucester drug bust

Staff , WVEC 11:57 AM. EST March 10, 2017

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- More than half a dozen people are facing charges following a 5-month investigation into the distribution of prescription drugs. 

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force worked together on the investigation. Eight people were arrested as a result, while one person remains at large. 

Arrested were: 

  • Rebecca Ann Belvin, 53
  • Belinda Kratzer, 45
  • Diamond Elizabeth Kratzer, 26
  • Edla Marie Smith, AKA "Goat", 59
  • James West, 33
  • Peggy Sue West, 55
  • Tony Curtis West, 30
  • Martha Magalene Wilson, 49

Investigators say Elizabeth Ann Smith, 30, remains on the run. 

 

