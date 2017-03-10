8 arrested, 1 at large in massive Gloucester drug bust

Investigators say Elizabeth Smith is facing charges related to a massive drug bust, but remains at large. (Photo: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- More than half a dozen people are facing charges following a 5-month investigation into the distribution of prescription drugs.

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office and the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force worked together on the investigation. Eight people were arrested as a result, while one person remains at large.

Arrested were:

Rebecca Ann Belvin, 53

Belinda Kratzer, 45

Diamond Elizabeth Kratzer, 26

Edla Marie Smith, AKA "Goat", 59

James West, 33

Peggy Sue West, 55

Tony Curtis West, 30

Martha Magalene Wilson, 49

Investigators say Elizabeth Ann Smith, 30, remains on the run.

