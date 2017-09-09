Accomack man jailed for 20 years for sex with girl, 13

(Delmarvanow.com) -- A Greenbush man will spend 20 years in prison for having sex with a 13-year-old girl.

Francisco Garcia Ruiz, 33, was sentenced to 10 years each on two counts of carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 14 years old on Sept. 7 in Accomack County court.

Garcia Ruiz was charged with the offenses committed from Aug. 1-31, 2014, although during his trial in July last year, he admitted to having sex with his girlfriend’s young daughter over the course of two years.

When the girl was 15, she went to her school’s guidance counselor and told what was happening to her. She said she felt powerless to resist or to say anything, the court heard.

Garcia Ruiz lived in her home and the girl told authorities she did not want her mother and her boyfriend to fight over this.

“He was involved with the victim’s mother,” said Judge W. Revell Lewis III at the sentencing.

“They lived together and had children together. This is a very serious matter.

“This is a case that warrants going over the (sentencing) guidelines.”

He sentenced Garcia Ruiz to 10 years on each count with no time suspended and remanded him to jail to await transportation to prison.

Delmarvanow.com