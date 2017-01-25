Alleged rapist in custody of Franklin Police

Antowan Franklin (Photo: Franklin Police Dept.)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WVEC) -- The search for an alleged rapist in Franklin has ended.

The incident began Tuesday morning after police say 26-year-old Antowan Franklin broke into a home on South Street and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.

Franklin then allegedly ran away afterward.

The victim, who is also 26, was treated at a hospital.

Franklin turned himself into police Wednesday. He will be placed in the custody of the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Franklin is facing charges of rape, forcible sodomy, abduction, and entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson.

