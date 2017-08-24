'Armed & dangerous' NC couple sought in Va. shooting arrested in Minnesota

Sean Damion Castorina and Penny Michelle Dawson (Photo: Virginia State Police)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people wanted in North Carolina and Virginia are now in police custody.

Virginia State Police said authorities captured 42-year-old Sean Castorina and 40-year-old Penny Dawson in Minnesota on Thursday morning.

Deputies in Nelson County, Virginia said the pair shot a woman there earlier in the week and before that, they were linked to the disappearance of 84-year-old Harold Dean Simpson in Burlington, North Carolina.

The Nelson County Sheriff's Office received a call about an abandoned Chevrolet Cobalt parked on Laurel Road in eastern Nelson County on Monday around 6:48 p.m. Further investigation revealed the Cobalt was registered to Simpson, who had been reported missing.

Missing N.C. man, Harold Dean Simpson, 84.

During the investigation, police received a call about a shooting victim on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at a residence on Laurel Road near Rockfish River. Authorities found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, Va. for serious injuries.

According to North Carolina inmate records, Castorina is out on parole. He served more than a decade in jail for second degree murder.

Castorina grew up in Norfolk.

When neighbors heard about the latest shooting, they weren't surprised.

"I figured if he already shot somebody once before, it’s kind of easy to do it again," a neighbor said. “I hope he will turn himself in.”

On Thursday, Virginia State Police said Castorina and Dawson were arrested at a gas station in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, without incident.

The two will be extradited back to Virginia, where they will face charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and grand larceny of a vehicle.

Harold Dean Simpson remains missing.

