PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Portsmouth Friday night.

According to officials, the convenience store at 1500 Airline Boulevard was robbed around 7:40 p.m.

The suspect had a handgun, but no one was injured.

No further information has been released, stick with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.

© 2017 WVEC-TV