Arrest made in connection to January carjacking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man in connection to a carjacking from earlier this year.

18-year-old Wright B. Raynor, Junior is charged with carjacking, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, grand larceny, conspire to commit grand larceny, and petit theft.

On the night of January 21, deputies were alerted to Denbigh Blvd, where the victim was trying to wave down cars.

The victim told investigators that he picked up an acquaintance's roommate from Hampton, then drove to the Denbigh area to pick up another man. The two passengers then requested that the victim drive them to the Gloucester Point area. At one point during the drive, they asked the victim to pull off to the side of the road so they could go to the bathroom.

When the victim pulled over and stepped out of the car, investigators say the suspects grabbed him, beat him up, and rummaged through his pockets.

The victim said he attempted to defend himself with a knife, but the suspects restrained him and said one of them had a gun. The suspects then took the victim's keys and drove off toward Newport News.

The victim's car ws found the next day at a Wawa gas station in Newport News.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's announced they had charged Raynor in connection to the carjacking. He was already in custody at the Pamunkey Regional Jail on unrelated charges.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing, and the are still searching for at least one more suspect.

