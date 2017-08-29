Arrest made in deadly shooting in Norfolk

Nathaniel Williams (Photo: Norfolk Police Department)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police arrested a person accused of killing a man on August 28.

Detectives said Nathaniel L. Williams, 40, of the 9500 block of 19th Bay St. shot Aaron R. Charles.

Dispatchers received a call about the shooting in the Young Terrace shortly before 12:30 a.m. When officers got to the 700 block of Lincoln St., they found 25-year-old Charles lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Charles died before medics got him to the hospital.

Williams faces a charge of Second Degree Murder.

