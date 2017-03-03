Arrest made in murder of Portsmouth father

Herbert L. Jones III (Photo: Chesapeake Police Dept.)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police have made an arrest in connection to a Portsmouth homicide.

Herbert Jones III is charged in the death of 44-year-old Mamtonio Bunch.

Officers found Bunch had been shot in the stomach on Portsmouth Boulevard on Tuesday. He died at the hospital.

Jones is charged with first degree murder.

Investigators aren't saying what led up to the shooting.

