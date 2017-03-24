Arrest made in Yorktown attempted bank robbery

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a Yorktown Wells Fargo bank earlier this week.

27-year-old Ryan C. Yates is charged with attempted robbery and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office says Yates entered the bank on Otis Street Wednesday morning, and passed the teller a note, demanding money and implying he had a gun. But the suspect then took the note back and left the bank without receiving any money.

The Sheriff's Office says tips to the Crime Line helped detectives identify the suspect.

