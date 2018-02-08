Attempt to sneak impotence medicine into prison thwarted

Jail corridor and cells (Photo: allanswart)

TILLERY, N.C. (AP) - Deputies thwarted an attempt to smuggle impotence medicine, cellphones and tobacco into a North Carolina prison.



A Halifax County Sheriff's Office news release says the suspect was spotted throwing the contraband over a fence into the prison yard at the Caledonia Correctional Institution on Wednesday morning.



Deputies say the bag included a pound of smoking tobacco, 10 cellphones with chargers, synthetic marijuana, painkillers and 13 doses of sexual dysfunction medicine. About 1,000 male inmates are held at the prison, which also includes a working farm.



Authorities say 33-year-old Abel Zeratsion of Winston-Salem was arrested in a traffic stop nearby and charged with possession of a controlled substance at a prison and attempting to furnish phones to inmates, among other charges.



No phone listing for Zeratsion could be found.

