Authorities arrest 44 on federal gun, drug charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in North Carolina have arrested 44 people on federal gun and drug charges as well as state offenses in a two-day operation.



The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release on Tuesday that of the 44, 12 are charged with federal gun and drug violations. Warrants have been issued for three more people.



U.S. Attorney R. Andrew Murray said in the news release that the arrests were the result of an eight-month investigation into repeat offenders. Seven of the 12 arrested on the federal charges are from Charlotte, while another is from Rock Hill, South Carolina.



The news release said law enforcement recovered at least 27 firearms and illegal substances, including heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and MDMA, or ecstasy pills.

