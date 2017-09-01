(Photo: barbol88)

SUSSEX, Va. (WVEC) -- Authorities are looking for a police officer impersonator, after they say he assaulted and robbed an 18-year-old man.

Sussex County Sheriff's Detective Derrick McKenzie said the incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday night, near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and 602. McKenzie said the teen pulled over when he saw flashing blue lights in his rearview mirror.

“As soon as he stopped, the impersonator ran up to the victim's vehicle and shocked him with a stun type-weapon in the shoulder,” said McKenzie.

The suspect is described as a black male, around 6’0” to 6’3” and wearing a mask and a blue police-type uniform.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in Sussex County,” said McKenzie.

However, there are steps drivers can take to verify if the person pulling them over is actually a police officer.

“We recommend that they keep their window up until approached by the officer, so they can visually verify that it is an officer,” said McKenzie.

As for unmarked police cars, McKenzie said they’re well-lit with multiple lights on the top of the car and in the grill.

Drivers can also call dispatch, share their location, and confirm if an officer is conducting a traffic stop.

Lastly, McKenzie said when a stop is occurring, drivers can proceed slowly, put on their hazard lights and pull over in a more well lit area.

