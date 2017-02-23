Beach police investigating Shelter Drive shooting

file photo (Photo: Hemera Technologies, Getty Images)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is recovering after a shooting Wednesday night in Virginia Beach.

Police say an emergency call came in at 7:52 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 400 block of Shelter Drive. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have have detained a man for questioning and are continuing to investigate the incident.

(© 2017 WVEC)