Beach police investigating Shelter Drive shooting

Staff , WVEC 10:56 AM. EST February 23, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is recovering after a shooting Wednesday night in Virginia Beach.

Police say an emergency call came in at 7:52 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 400 block of Shelter Drive. Arriving officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have have detained a man for questioning and are continuing to investigate the incident.

