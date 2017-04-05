Bond granted for mother accused of setting house on fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach mother who recently disappeared, going off the grid with her children after she allegedly set her house on fire, has been granted bond.
A judge set Monica Lamping's bond at $25,000 and said she must adhere to the following conditions:
- Must comply with pre-trial services
- May not possess firearms or dangerous weapons
- May not leave VA
- May only be in Chesapeake or Virginia Beach
- No contact with previous roommate
- Remain on good behavior
- Must live with parents in Chesapeake
- Must continue mental health treatment
- Must wear a GPS tracking device
Lamping made national headlines earlier this year after her house caught fire and she vanished along with her two kids. They were all found safe at an eco-village in North Carolina. Police now believe Lamping set the fire on purpose, and charged her with one count of arson.
A preliminary hearing is set for June 1.
Investigators have said that more charges against Lamping are pending.
