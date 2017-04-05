WVEC
Close

Bond granted for mother accused of setting house on fire

Staff , WVEC 9:00 AM. EDT April 05, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Virginia Beach mother who recently disappeared, going off the grid with her children after she allegedly set her house on fire, has been granted bond.

A judge set Monica Lamping's bond at $25,000 and said she must adhere to the following conditions:

  • Must comply with pre-trial services
  • May not possess firearms or dangerous weapons
  • May not leave VA
  • May only be in Chesapeake or Virginia Beach
  • No contact with previous roommate
  • Remain on good behavior
  • Must live with parents in Chesapeake
  • Must continue mental health treatment
  • Must wear a GPS tracking device

Lamping made national headlines earlier this year after her house caught fire and she vanished along with her two kids. They were all found safe at an eco-village in North Carolina.  Police now believe Lamping set the fire on purpose, and charged her with one count of arson.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 1.

Investigators have said that more charges against Lamping are pending.

© 2017 WVEC-TV

WVEC

Mom who was missing with children for days charged with arson

WVEC

Family: Missing mother, children found at North Carolina 'ecovillage'

WVEC

Missing and Endangered alert issued for Va. Beach mom and her children

WVEC

Va. Beach mom and kids go missing after house fire

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories