WATCH LIVE: Possible active shooter at Ben Taub

Dozens of poilce officers, including SWAT and K9 units, rushed to Ben Taub Hospital after reports of a possible active shooter.

Dozens of Houston police officers rushed into Ben Taub Hospital Tuesday while patients and staff were running out after reports that shots had been fired.

Air 11 is over the hospital in the Texas Medical Center where several officers, including SWAT and K9 units, are outside the emergency room entrance.

Other officers entered the hospital with guns drawn, according to KHOU 11 News reporter Stephanie Whitfield.

Baylor College of Medicine sent the following alert to staff members: "Active shooter situation at Ben Taub Hospital. Do not go to Ben Taub Hospital. If at Ben Taub, follow emergency response guidelines of the hospital. More details as they become available."

HPD tweeted that they are searching the hospital and there are no confirmed reports of injuries.

Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted that no victims had been located and all patients and employees are safe.

Some patients were wheeled outside on gurneys where a triage area was set up. Dozens of doctors and nurses were treating them.



Others were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals.

Several people evacuated from the hospital gathered across the street. News crews were also told to move across the street for safety reasons.

One employee said she was so scared she pushed a table against her officer door and put her phone on silent. She then texted her family to let them know she was OK. That woman later made it safely outside.

"It's just a really intense situation," said another woman who was inside the hospital.

One witness said he was told there was a gunman on the second floor but he didn't hear any gunshots before running outside.





