Brother, sister charged with murder in deadly Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two people, both brother and sister, are awaiting extradition to Virginia from Florida after being charged in a homicide that took place in Chesapeake last year.

Darius Copeland, 22, and Dequaisha Copeland, 25 have been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both were arrested after authorities connected them with fatally shooting Timothy Crosky on Aug. 17, 2016 in the 1200 block of Bell Tower Arch.

They were both arrested in Jacksonville, Florida without incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

