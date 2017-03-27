Burglars crash into Verizon Wireless stores in Newport News, steal products

Investigators are working to track down the group responsible for driving a vehicle into this Verizon Wireless store at 12515 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News over the weekend, and taking off with several cell phones and cellular products. (Photo: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Investigators are working to track down the group responsible for driving a vehicle into two Verizon Wireless stores in Newport News over the weekend, and taking off with several cell phones and cellular products.

We're told both incidents happened in the early morning hours Sunday.

The first burglary took place just before 4:00 a.m. at the store located at 12515 Jefferson Ave. Officers arrived to find the front glass doors laying several feet in front of the business with tire marks at the entrance.

Pieces of a vehicle's bumper were also located inside the business.

Then, just before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to the Verizon Wireless store located at 12430 Warwick Blvd.

This Verizon Wireless store at 12430 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News was burglarized in the early morning hours of March 26. (Photo: Niko Clemmons, 13News Now)

A witness told police there was a loud crash at that scene and saw a white Jeep drive into the business.

Several individuals then ran into the store and ran back into the vehicle before leaving the parking lot towards Blands Blvd.

Cell phone and cell phone products were found missing from both locations.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information on these burglaries is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.

